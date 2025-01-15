Hegseth's Controversial Pentagon Plans Unveiled
President-elect Donald Trump's Pentagon leader pick, Pete Hegseth, hinted at possible high-level military dismissals during a Senate hearing. He emphasized evaluations based on meritocracy and adherence to lawful orders. Potential targets include General C.Q. Brown and other top military officers, as transition teams compile a list of candidates for removal.
During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Pentagon leadership, Pete Hegseth, sparked controversy by not dismissing the idea of firing the top U.S. general and other high-ranking officers.
Hegseth emphasized the importance of evaluating senior officers based on meritocracy, standards, lethality, and commitment to lawful orders, indicating that every position will be scrutinized.
According to Reuters, Trump's transition team is allegedly creating a list of military officers potentially considered for dismissal, which notably could include members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, such as General C.Q. Brown.
