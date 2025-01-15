Hegseth's Controversial Pentagon Plans Unveiled

During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Pentagon leadership, Pete Hegseth, sparked controversy by not dismissing the idea of firing the top U.S. general and other high-ranking officers.

Hegseth emphasized the importance of evaluating senior officers based on meritocracy, standards, lethality, and commitment to lawful orders, indicating that every position will be scrutinized.

According to Reuters, Trump's transition team is allegedly creating a list of military officers potentially considered for dismissal, which notably could include members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, such as General C.Q. Brown.

