Left Menu

Hegseth's Controversial Pentagon Plans Unveiled

President-elect Donald Trump's Pentagon leader pick, Pete Hegseth, hinted at possible high-level military dismissals during a Senate hearing. He emphasized evaluations based on meritocracy and adherence to lawful orders. Potential targets include General C.Q. Brown and other top military officers, as transition teams compile a list of candidates for removal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 00:27 IST
Hegseth's Controversial Pentagon Plans Unveiled
  • Country:
  • United States

During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Pentagon leadership, Pete Hegseth, sparked controversy by not dismissing the idea of firing the top U.S. general and other high-ranking officers.

Hegseth emphasized the importance of evaluating senior officers based on meritocracy, standards, lethality, and commitment to lawful orders, indicating that every position will be scrutinized.

According to Reuters, Trump's transition team is allegedly creating a list of military officers potentially considered for dismissal, which notably could include members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, such as General C.Q. Brown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025