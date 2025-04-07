US Supreme Court Denies Appeal, Paving Way for Tahawwur Rana's Extradition to India

The United States Supreme Court has denied an appeal by Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, against his extradition to India. This decision advances India's efforts to bring the Canadian national, of Pakistani origin, to justice for his alleged role in the devastating attacks.

Rana, who has been linked to Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, submitted an emergency application to the Supreme Court seeking a stay on his extradition. The Court, however, backed an earlier decision by Associate Justice Elena Kagan to deny that request. This moves Rana, currently in detention in Los Angeles, closer to extradition.

His ongoing appeals highlighted health concerns and potential risks of torture if extradited to India. However, the Supreme Court justices ultimately dismissed these claims, prioritizing the charges he faces in India related to the attacks that claimed 166 lives, including six Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)