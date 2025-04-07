Left Menu

Vidarbha Pro T20 League Ushers in New Era for Regional Cricket

The Vidarbha Cricket Association is launching the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, featuring six franchises in a round-robin men's tournament, with plans for a women's league as well. Designed similar to the IPL, it aims to provide opportunities for local talent and promote inclusivity in cricket.

Updated: 07-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:48 IST
The Vidarbha Cricket Association has announced the introduction of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, a men's tournament comprising six franchised teams. This competition will operate in a single round-robin format and transition into semifinals and a finale.

Scheduled to commence immediately after the Indian Premier League, the league is structured to mirror IPL standards, according to VCA's statement. The objective is to offer an exceptional platform for both emerging and established cricket talent in the Vidarbha region.

Additionally, in a significant push for gender inclusivity and representation, three out of the six participating franchises will include women's teams. This initiative symbolizes a commitment to enhancing the cricket landscape and providing robust opportunities for local cricketing talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

