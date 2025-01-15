Cuba to Gradually Release 553 Prisoners Amid U.S. Sanctions Easing
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel announced plans to gradually release 553 prisoners after discussions with the Vatican, following the U.S. decision to ease sanctions on Cuba. While the Cuban government welcomed the move by the Biden administration, it expressed skepticism about the long-term reliability of U.S. policy changes.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel announced on Tuesday that his administration intends to "gradually" release 553 prisoners. This development follows diplomatic conversations with the Vatican.
The announcement coincided with a decision by the Biden administration to lift certain sanctions imposed on Cuba. The Cuban government described the U.S. move as "correct," though it warned that the measures might arrive "too little, too late."
Cuban officials also cautioned that future U.S. administrations could choose to reverse the recently announced easing of restrictions.
