Russian Troops Make Strategic Gains in Eastern Ukraine
Russian forces have captured two settlements in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Terny and Neskuchne were reportedly taken during ongoing clashes. While Ukraine's General Staff didn't confirm Terny's capture, it noted several attacks in the area. Sources also indicated a suspension of production at Pokrovsk colliery.
In a significant development amid the prolonged conflict, Russian troops have seized control of two settlements in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. The settlements, Terny and Neskuchne, have become focal points as Moscow's forces continue their steady advance.
Ukraine's military provided a counter-narrative, highlighting ongoing skirmishes in various areas but not confirming the capture of Terny, indicating continued resistance in the region. The conflicting reports reflect the dynamic and contested nature of the frontline situation.
Strategically crucial points such as Kurakhove and Pokrovsk are also under pressure, with the latter seeing its colliery operations halted. This comes as Russian advances prompt concerns over strategic resource control, particularly impacting key industries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
