Justice Denied: No Federal Charges in Ronald Greene Case

Federal prosecutors will not pursue charges against officers involved in Ronald Greene's 2019 arrest and death, sparking criticism from his family. Greene's death, captured on body-cam footage, intensified the national debate on police brutality against Black men. A related Justice Department investigation found systemic issues with Louisiana State Police.

The Justice Department has opted not to file charges in the 2019 arrest and death of Ronald Greene, an unarmed Black motorist, according to his family. The decision has ignited criticism from Greene's relatives and advocates nationwide.

Ronald Greene, 49, died after a violent encounter with Louisiana officers following a high-speed chase. Initially, authorities claimed Greene died in a car accident, but body-camera footage revealed officers assaulted Greene while he pleaded for his life, fueling ongoing discussions about police conduct.

Greene's family expressed disappointment in federal officials, asserting they were informed there would be no criminal charges. This revelation came amidst a Justice Department probe into Louisiana State Police, which reportedly uncovered instances of excessive force by officers.

