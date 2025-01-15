Kerala High Court's Ultimatum to Boby Chemmanur: No Drama Allowed

The Kerala High Court issued a stern warning to businessman Boby Chemmanur for his refusal to exit the jail despite being granted bail in a sexual harassment case involving actor Honey Rose. The court suggested that Chemmanur's actions appeared to be an attempt to attract media attention.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan emphasized that the High Court would not tolerate such tactics, asserting that if it could grant bail, it could rescind it as well. The court demanded an explanation from Chemmanur by noon, stressing that the judiciary is responsible for addressing issues faced by remand prisoners who lack funds for bail.

Chemmanur defended his decision to stay in jail, claiming solidarity with inmates unable to afford bail. He maintained his innocence against the charges of making sexually colored remarks and transmitting obscene material electronically, which led to his initial arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)