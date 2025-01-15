Govt Advances Plans for Reliable Shipping Solution for Chatham Islands

The Associate Minister of Transport, Matt Doocey, has reassured the Chatham Islands community of the Government’s commitment to providing a secure and reliable shipping solution, ensuring the Island’s essential needs are met and its future safeguarded.

During a visit to the Chatham Islands this week, Mr. Doocey emphasized the progress made since the Ministry of Transport’s Request for Information (RFI) process last year, which explored options for replacing the aging Southern Tiare.

“I was pleased with the level of engagement the RFI process received from both shipping providers and the community,” said Mr. Doocey. “The insights gathered have been invaluable in shaping our understanding of what a fit-for-purpose replacement service will look like for the Chatham Islands.”

The Southern Tiare has been the backbone of the Island’s shipping infrastructure for many years, supporting livestock transport, seafood shipping, and the delivery of everyday essentials. However, as it nears the end of its operational life, the Government is taking proactive steps to ensure the Island’s needs are met well into the future.

Visit to Understand Local Needs

During his visit, Mr. Doocey engaged directly with residents, businesses, and stakeholders to gain firsthand knowledge of the Island’s unique requirements.

“I’ve been listening to what the people of the Chatham Islands have to say and getting a better understanding of their priorities,” he said. “The feedback highlights the importance of a shipping service that is not only reliable but also tailored to the community’s specific needs, including livestock and seafood transport.”

Next Steps: Procurement and Long-Term Planning

The Government plans to launch a formal procurement process this year to secure a new shipping solution. Mr. Doocey assured the community that they will be kept informed throughout this phase and that their input will continue to be valued.

“The Chatham Islands deserve a modern and dependable shipping service that will serve them for many years to come. I recognize how vital this is for the community, and I intend to make further announcements in the coming months regarding our decisions,” he stated.

The procurement process will focus on finding a provider capable of delivering a service that aligns with the Island’s economic and logistical needs. Emphasis will be placed on efficiency, sustainability, and ensuring the shipping solution can adapt to future growth and challenges.

A Strategic Investment for the Island’s Future

The replacement of the Southern Tiare is part of the Government’s broader commitment to supporting the economic resilience and connectivity of remote communities. With the Chatham Islands relying heavily on maritime services for their supply chain, the new shipping solution will play a critical role in sustaining local industries and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

As discussions continue, the Government remains steadfast in its goal to deliver a shipping service that provides certainty and security for the Chatham Islands’ future.