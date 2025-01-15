Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Family of Four Found Dead in Lodge Room

A family of four was found dead, suspected of suicide, in a lodge room in Mehendipur Balaji. The family, residents of Dehradun, had checked in on January 12 and were supposed to leave on January 14. Police are investigating, with postmortem and viscera reports pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic discovery unfolded in Mehendipur Balaji as a family of four was found dead in their lodge room, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The victims, identified as Surendra Kumar Upadhyay, his wife Kamlesh, their son Nitin, and daughter Neelam, hailed from Dehradun, Uttarakhand. They had checked into Rama-Krishna Ashram on January 12 and were to check out on January 14.

When lodge staff received no response from within, they forced the door open, uncovering the deceased family. Police suspect suicide but are awaiting postmortem and viscera findings. Relatives in Dehradun have been notified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

