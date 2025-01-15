Tragic Discovery: Family of Four Found Dead in Lodge Room

A tragic discovery unfolded in Mehendipur Balaji as a family of four was found dead in their lodge room, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The victims, identified as Surendra Kumar Upadhyay, his wife Kamlesh, their son Nitin, and daughter Neelam, hailed from Dehradun, Uttarakhand. They had checked into Rama-Krishna Ashram on January 12 and were to check out on January 14.

When lodge staff received no response from within, they forced the door open, uncovering the deceased family. Police suspect suicide but are awaiting postmortem and viscera findings. Relatives in Dehradun have been notified.

(With inputs from agencies.)