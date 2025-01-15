Delhi High Court Quashes PIL Against Chief Minister Atishi Over Residence Misuse Allegations
The Delhi High Court dismissed a PIL seeking action against Chief Minister Atishi for allegedly allowing AAP leader Manish Sisodia to use her official residence. The court ruled that authorities are competent to address any rule violations. The plea accused Atishi of property misappropriation by letting Sisodia's family stay in her government-allotted bungalow.
The Delhi High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought action against Chief Minister Atishi. The PIL alleged that Atishi permitted AAP leader Manish Sisodia and his family to reside in her official government-allotted bungalow.
The bench, consisting of acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, determined that the authorities are fully capable of addressing any violations of rules or regulations, should they exist. The court chose not to issue any specific orders regarding the plea.
The petitioner, Sanjeev Jain, claimed Sisodia occupied the residence despite his resignation due to his involvement in the excise policy case. Jain argued that the bungalow's use by a third party without permission constituted a misuse of government property and called for damages and action against Atishi.
