Major Setback for Bishnoi-Brar Gang as Operatives Nabbed in Jalandhar
In a significant operation, Jalandhar police arrested two key operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang following a shootout. One suspect was injured, and both were caught. Police recovered multiple weapons, dealing a blow to the gang's narcotics, arms, and extortion activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:06 IST
- Country:
- India
In a high-stakes operation, two operatives from the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang were arrested after a shootout with police in Jalandhar, a top officer reported Wednesday.
Police retaliated to gunfire from the accused, resulting in one suspect sustaining injuries, confirmed Punjab Police authorities.
Jalandhar Commissionerate Police achieved a significant breakthrough by apprehending the suspects following a chase. DGP Gaurav Yadav noted on X that the gang's network, involved in drugs, arms, and extortion, suffered a severe blow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
