Major Setback for Bishnoi-Brar Gang as Operatives Nabbed in Jalandhar

In a high-stakes operation, two operatives from the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang were arrested after a shootout with police in Jalandhar, a top officer reported Wednesday.

Police retaliated to gunfire from the accused, resulting in one suspect sustaining injuries, confirmed Punjab Police authorities.

Jalandhar Commissionerate Police achieved a significant breakthrough by apprehending the suspects following a chase. DGP Gaurav Yadav noted on X that the gang's network, involved in drugs, arms, and extortion, suffered a severe blow.

(With inputs from agencies.)