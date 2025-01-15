Inferno in Indore: Shopping Mall Blaze Destroys Garments Worth Rs 2 Crore
A fire in a shopping mall in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, destroyed garments worth about Rs 2 crore. The blaze, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, broke out in the basement and first floor of a four-storey mall. No casualties were reported, and the fire was controlled.
- Country:
- India
In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a devastating fire erupted in a shopping mall on Wednesday, causing destruction worth approximately Rs 2 crore, as reported by officials.
The blaze originated in the basement and first floor of the four-storey commercial building located at Dewas Naka, according to assistant sub-inspector Sushil Kumar Dubey from the Fire Department. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.
Dubey revealed that the fire completely gutted a clothing shop that had opened only three months ago. The investigation suggests a short circuit might have ignited the blaze, which was eventually controlled after intense efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)