Inferno in Indore: Shopping Mall Blaze Destroys Garments Worth Rs 2 Crore

A fire in a shopping mall in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, destroyed garments worth about Rs 2 crore. The blaze, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, broke out in the basement and first floor of a four-storey mall. No casualties were reported, and the fire was controlled.

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a devastating fire erupted in a shopping mall on Wednesday, causing destruction worth approximately Rs 2 crore, as reported by officials.

The blaze originated in the basement and first floor of the four-storey commercial building located at Dewas Naka, according to assistant sub-inspector Sushil Kumar Dubey from the Fire Department. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Dubey revealed that the fire completely gutted a clothing shop that had opened only three months ago. The investigation suggests a short circuit might have ignited the blaze, which was eventually controlled after intense efforts.

