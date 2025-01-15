Orissa High Court Commutes Death Penalty to Life in Triple Murder Case

The Orissa High Court has overturned the death sentences of nine individuals involved in a 2016 triple murder in Kitum village, Rayagada district, reducing the punishment to life imprisonment. In its ruling, the court deemed the death penalty as unwarranted, favoring life terms instead.

The convicts were initially sentenced to death in 2021 for the murder of three family members, including two women, who they had accused of witchcraft. A division bench, led by Justices S K Sahoo and R K Pattnaik, ruled that the criminals should serve their sentences concurrently for each count of murder, remaining imprisoned for their natural lives without remission.

The victims were identified as Asina Sabar, his wife Ambai, and their elder daughter Asimani. The Odisha government has been ordered to disburse Rs 30 lakhs to the surviving family members under the Odisha Victim Compensation Scheme. The payout is to be executed within four weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)