Protester Sets Self Alight Amidst Political Turmoil in South Korea
An unidentified man died after setting himself on fire near South Korea's corruption investigation office during President Yoon Suk Yeol's interrogation. The incident occurred amid protests following Yoon's martial law declaration, leading to widespread political unrest.
An unidentified man succumbed after setting himself on fire outside South Korea's corruption investigation office on Wednesday, amid the ongoing interrogation of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. The Yonhap News Agency reported the incident, which happened around 8 p.m. local time (1100 GMT).
Police cited that the man was urgently transported to a hospital by firefighters but did not survive. The tragic event occurred against the backdrop of intense protests concerning President Yoon's recent decision to impose martial law, leading to the country's current political crisis.
Fire services and police have yet to provide official comments on the matter, though it was noted that emergency services, including fire engines and an ambulance with sirens blaring, were witnessed quickly passing the investigation offices after the event.
