CBI Closure Report on NDTV Case: No Foul Play Detected in ICICI Loan Repayment

The CBI concluded its investigation into alleged irregularities by ICICI Bank regarding a loan to NDTV. The probe found no collusion or abuse of position and satisfied the complainant, Sanjay Dutt. The report awaits court acceptance, as no violations of regulations were identified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation has submitted a closure report concerning the alleged irregularities involving ICICI Bank and NDTV, citing no evidence of misconduct.

After a thorough six-year investigation, the federal agency did not find any collusion, criminal conspiracy, or abuse in the financial dealings between ICICI Bank and NDTV's former promoters, Prannoy and Radhika Roy.

The complaint was lodged in 2008 by Sanjay Dutt of Quantum Securities, but the complainant has expressed satisfaction with the investigation and will not contest the closure report. A special court will decide on the acceptance of the report.

