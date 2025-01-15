Left Menu

ED Seizes Rs 100 Crore Assets in Vaithilingam Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets over Rs 100 crore linked to former AIADMK minister R Vaithilingam in a money laundering case. The investigation involves alleged bribes and shell companies, with funds traced back to family-owned Muthammal Estates Pvt. Ltd.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Wednesday the attachment of assets exceeding Rs 100 crore in connection with a money laundering investigation. This case involves former AIADMK minister R Vaithilingam and other associates.

The seized properties, valued at Rs 100 crore, are situated in Tiruchirappalli and registered under Muthammal Estates Pvt. Ltd, a family enterprise. According to the ED, the action traces back to an FIR from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) alleging bribery by Vaithilingam.

The agency discovered a sophisticated scheme using shell entities to camouflage bribe payments as share application money. These funds supposedly moved through various shell companies before resting in Muthammal Estates Pvt. Ltd., which is managed by Vaithilingam's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

