President Ramaphosa Arrives in Maputo for Inauguration of Mozambique's New President

President Ramaphosa expressed his anticipation in working closely with President-Elect Chapo to strengthen the longstanding fraternal ties between South Africa and Mozambique.

President Ramaphosa Arrives in Maputo for Inauguration of Mozambique's New President
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Maputo, Mozambique, today to attend the inauguration of the newly elected President of the Republic of Mozambique, Daniel Chapo. This follows the Presidential, Legislative, and Provincial Elections held on 9 October 2024.

In a statement from The Presidency, it was highlighted that the inauguration of President-Elect Chapo presents a pivotal moment for the people of Mozambique to unite in the pursuit of peace, democracy, and development.

President Ramaphosa expressed his anticipation in working closely with President-Elect Chapo to strengthen the longstanding fraternal ties between South Africa and Mozambique. He also emphasized the importance of seeing Mozambicans come together in the spirit of unity and cooperation, with a shared vision for a brighter and prosperous future for the country.

Accompanied by Senior Ministers

The South African delegation accompanying President Ramaphosa includes Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, and Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who are part of the high-level delegation at the inauguration.

This visit underscores the strong diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries and South Africa's continued support for Mozambique’s political stability and development.

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

