Grim Discovery: Illegal Miners Trapped in South African Mine

A tragic state crackdown on illegal mining in South Africa's Stilfontein mine has resulted in the deaths of at least 78 miners. The rescue operation, ordered by the court, has surfaced concerns about the desperation of those involved in such risky endeavors.

For months, police had blocked essential supplies from reaching the miners, leading trade unions to describe the action as a 'horrific' neglect. The South African Federation of Trade Unions and other bodies have criticized the police and the government's harsh stance.

Despite the successful rescue of 166 emaciated and disoriented survivors, all were immediately arrested, highlighting the complexities of illegal immigration and mining laws. The ongoing rescue efforts continue to draw attention to the situation, with calls for an independent inquiry growing.

(With inputs from agencies.)