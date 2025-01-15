Presidency Seeks Shs10 Billion to Replace Aging Fleet of Vehicles at State House

The Presidency has put forward a request for Shs10 billion to replace its aging fleet of vehicles, which has been causing disruptions in the smooth functioning of State House operations. Immaculate Namara, an Assistant Commissioner in the Office of the President, made the request during her appearance before the Committee on Presidential Affairs on Tuesday, 13 January 2025. She outlined the urgent need for additional funding to overcome critical challenges that have hampered the President’s office in recent months.

Namara explained that State House is facing a severe funding gap in transport equipment. Despite being allocated Shs4 billion for the 2025/2026 financial year, the amount is insufficient to replace the aging fleet. She revealed that an additional Shs6 billion is urgently needed to procure new vehicles and ensure the fleet is in working condition. The current fleet is outdated and unreliable, leading to frequent breakdowns, escalating maintenance costs, and reduced operational efficiency. These issues are especially concerning as Uganda approaches an important election season. Namara emphasized that reliable transport is essential for the President and Vice President to effectively carry out mobilization activities and other essential duties during this period.

"The vehicles we rely on are outdated and unreliable. With the election season ahead, dependable transport is crucial to ensure State House activities are effectively executed," Namara said.

Overall Budget Proposal and Additional Financial Pressures

The State House officials, led by Comptroller Jane Barekye, presented the overall budget proposal of Shs399 billion for the 2025/2026 financial year. However, additional financial strains were highlighted due to the creation of new presidential units each year. These units, such as the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and the State House Revenue Intelligence and Strategic Operations Unit, have added further financial pressure, requiring an extra Shs3 billion for salaries and gratuities.

However, it was noted that a supplementary budget for the current financial year has already been allocated, with an outstanding funding gap of Shs4.626 billion still to be addressed.

Addressing Longstanding Presidential Pledges

In addition to the fleet replacement, Namara stressed the importance of fulfilling longstanding presidential pledges, many of which date back to 2013 and 2014. She argued that addressing these backlogs would significantly improve public trust and strengthen service delivery, ultimately benefiting the population.

Committee Concerns and Queries

Members of the Committee on Presidential Affairs expressed their concerns regarding the operational challenges at State House and emphasized the importance of ensuring that the requested funds are used judiciously. Iki Iki County MP, Hon. Robert Kasolo, raised questions about the relevance of the many new units being created and their effectiveness in tackling corruption.

"Despite all this funding we are putting into our budgets to fight corruption in Uganda, are we really making progress, or should we declare that we are defeated?" Kasolo asked, highlighting concerns over the tangible outcomes of such investments.

A Call for Action and Accountability

The discussions underscore the importance of addressing the growing financial strain on State House operations while ensuring the proper utilization of taxpayer money. As Uganda navigates complex political and governance challenges, it remains to be seen how these funding requests will be handled in the coming months, and whether they will result in meaningful improvements in State House operations and service delivery.

The Presidency's request for Shs10 billion remains a crucial point of debate, with officials urging swift action to ensure that the President’s office can continue its operations smoothly as Uganda prepares for a pivotal election season.