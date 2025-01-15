Left Menu

Harassment Incident Near IIT Madras: A Community's Quick Action

An IIT Madras woman research scholar was harassed by a bakery worker outside campus. Accompanied by male students and public intervention, the accused was caught and handed over to police. IIT Madras emphasizes installed security measures and supports the scholar amid ongoing police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:52 IST
Harassment Incident Near IIT Madras: A Community's Quick Action
  • Country:
  • India

A woman research scholar from IIT Madras faced an alleged harassment incident on January 14 outside the campus, as per an official statement by the institution.

The incident occurred near a tea shop in the Velachery-Taramani area. Quick actions by male students accompanying the scholar, and the public, led to the apprehension of the accused, who works at a local bakery unrelated to IIT Madras.

Local authorities confirm a case has been registered and investigations are underway. IIT Madras, stressing the presence of CCTV and enhanced security measures, reassures community support for the affected scholar and continues to advise on personal safety precautions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025