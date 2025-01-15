Harassment Incident Near IIT Madras: A Community's Quick Action
An IIT Madras woman research scholar was harassed by a bakery worker outside campus. Accompanied by male students and public intervention, the accused was caught and handed over to police. IIT Madras emphasizes installed security measures and supports the scholar amid ongoing police investigation.
A woman research scholar from IIT Madras faced an alleged harassment incident on January 14 outside the campus, as per an official statement by the institution.
The incident occurred near a tea shop in the Velachery-Taramani area. Quick actions by male students accompanying the scholar, and the public, led to the apprehension of the accused, who works at a local bakery unrelated to IIT Madras.
Local authorities confirm a case has been registered and investigations are underway. IIT Madras, stressing the presence of CCTV and enhanced security measures, reassures community support for the affected scholar and continues to advise on personal safety precautions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
