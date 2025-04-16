Left Menu

Ceiling Collapse in Thane: A Wake-up Call for Building Safety

An elderly man was injured in Thane, Maharashtra, after the ceiling of a residential building collapsed. Emergency personnel rescued him, and the building is now under observation. Authorities are conducting inspections to determine the extent of structural damage and ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-04-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 09:01 IST
Ceiling Collapse in Thane: A Wake-up Call for Building Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly man sustained injuries when the ceiling of a three-story residential building collapsed in Thane district, Maharashtra, officials reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Aatam Prakash Apartment in Ulhasnagar area on Tuesday night, with authorities noting that a portion of the third-floor hall's ceiling suddenly gave way, crashing onto the second floor. The assistant commissioner and spokesperson for the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, Ajay Sable, confirmed the details.

The victim, identified as 60-year-old Rajkumar Duseja, was trapped under the debris of his second-floor flat. Fire personnel and civic staff quickly responded, rescuing him and transporting him to a nearby hospital for treatment. The building is now under observation for structural safety assessments to prevent further incidents, with a thorough inspection pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025