Ceiling Collapse in Thane: A Wake-up Call for Building Safety

An elderly man sustained injuries when the ceiling of a three-story residential building collapsed in Thane district, Maharashtra, officials reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Aatam Prakash Apartment in Ulhasnagar area on Tuesday night, with authorities noting that a portion of the third-floor hall's ceiling suddenly gave way, crashing onto the second floor. The assistant commissioner and spokesperson for the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, Ajay Sable, confirmed the details.

The victim, identified as 60-year-old Rajkumar Duseja, was trapped under the debris of his second-floor flat. Fire personnel and civic staff quickly responded, rescuing him and transporting him to a nearby hospital for treatment. The building is now under observation for structural safety assessments to prevent further incidents, with a thorough inspection pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)