Poland Pushes EU Agenda Amid Historical Tensions with Ukraine

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk has pledged to advance Ukraine's membership bid during Poland's presidency of the European Union, aiming to break the current impasse. Standing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw, Tusk emphasized accelerating Ukraine's accession process.

Zelenskyy's visit to Poland follows an agreement on the exhumation of Polish World War II massacre victims, a historical issue that has hindered relations between the two nations. Despite being allies since Russia's invasion, Poland's concern over its citizens still buried in Ukraine remains a central issue.

Tusk faces pressure to deliver progress, crucial before Poland's impending presidential election. Historically, Ukrainian nationalists killed over 100,000 Poles during WWII, events considered genocide by Poland. Tusk's focus includes balancing EU progress and domestic sentiments.

