Left Menu

Supreme Court Relieves Mayawati in Statue Spending Case

The Supreme Court dismissed a 2009 petition alleging misuse of Rs 2,000 crore by Mayawati for personal glorification through statues. The court noted that installation guidelines are in place and statues already erected remain. Mayawati defended these actions as the public's will.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:58 IST
Supreme Court Relieves Mayawati in Statue Spending Case
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has dismissed a long-standing 2009 petition against BSP leader Mayawati. The petition accused her of spending over Rs 2,000 crore of public funds, during her tenure as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, on statues for self-glorification.

On Mayawati's 69th birthday, a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma noted most of the petition's claims were no longer relevant. The court emphasized that necessary guidelines from the Election Commission are already in place regarding such installations.

Mayawati had previously defended the statue installations, comparing them to similar actions by other political entities, asserting it reflected the public's will and was properly sanctioned by the state legislature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025