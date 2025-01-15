Supreme Court Relieves Mayawati in Statue Spending Case

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has dismissed a long-standing 2009 petition against BSP leader Mayawati. The petition accused her of spending over Rs 2,000 crore of public funds, during her tenure as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, on statues for self-glorification.

On Mayawati's 69th birthday, a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma noted most of the petition's claims were no longer relevant. The court emphasized that necessary guidelines from the Election Commission are already in place regarding such installations.

Mayawati had previously defended the statue installations, comparing them to similar actions by other political entities, asserting it reflected the public's will and was properly sanctioned by the state legislature.

