India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games Amid Global Competition

India is optimistic about hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, revealed Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Despite bids from Canada and Nigeria, Mandaviya voiced confidence in India's favor. He highlighted ongoing consultations with the International Olympic Committee, positioning India as a potential host for the 2036 Olympics.

The announcement comes amid challenges for the Commonwealth Games, with previous host Victoria, Australia, withdrawing due to high costs. Glasgow will take over next year's edition, excluding several popular sports. Mandaviya revealed that India is preparing to present its case once the new IOC President assumes office.

Complementing this sporting ambition, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will undertake several social initiatives. These include 'Jai Bhim Yatras' to commemorate Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, a 'Viksit Vibrant Village Campaign' to foster national integration, and an Experiential Learning Program to educate youth on affordable medicine distribution.

