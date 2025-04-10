Left Menu

India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games Amid Global Competition

Indian Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expresses confidence in India securing the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, despite interest from Canada and Nigeria. The ministry also launches social initiatives involving youth, marking Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary and promoting integration through village visits and experiential learning programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:55 IST
India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games Amid Global Competition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is optimistic about hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, revealed Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Despite bids from Canada and Nigeria, Mandaviya voiced confidence in India's favor. He highlighted ongoing consultations with the International Olympic Committee, positioning India as a potential host for the 2036 Olympics.

The announcement comes amid challenges for the Commonwealth Games, with previous host Victoria, Australia, withdrawing due to high costs. Glasgow will take over next year's edition, excluding several popular sports. Mandaviya revealed that India is preparing to present its case once the new IOC President assumes office.

Complementing this sporting ambition, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will undertake several social initiatives. These include 'Jai Bhim Yatras' to commemorate Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, a 'Viksit Vibrant Village Campaign' to foster national integration, and an Experiential Learning Program to educate youth on affordable medicine distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025