Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Arrest of Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma Sparks Political Row

Congress MLA and former state excise minister Kawasi Lakhma was arrested on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to the alleged Chhattisgarh liquor scam. The special PMLA court granted ED his custodial remand until January 21.

Lakhma's arrest follows ED raids on December 28 at properties linked to him and his son Harish across Raipur, Sukma, and Dhamtari districts. The agency alleges that Lakhma is a major recipient of illicit money during his tenure as excise minister between 2019 and 2022.

The arrest has triggered a political controversy, with former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel accusing the ED of enacting a BJP-directed political vendetta. Lakhma maintains he is being falsely implicated to sideline him ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)