Piyush Goyal Highlights India's Leadership in Disaster Relief at World Congress on Disaster Management

India has solidified its reputation as the first responder to the Global South during times of natural disasters, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, emphasized at the World Congress on Disaster Management, Disaster Risk Reduction (WCDM-DRR) Awards in New Delhi. Shri Goyal described India’s commitment to humanitarian initiatives as a hallmark of true global leadership and an embodiment of its national philosophy.

Shri Goyal highlighted India’s proactive disaster management initiatives, particularly in providing aid to neighboring countries. From assisting in flood prevention to mitigating other natural calamities, India has emerged as a dependable partner in times of crisis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative supplied free vaccines to over 100 countries, a demonstration of the nation’s commitment to global welfare.

Focus on Disaster Relief Insurance and Streamlined Claims

The Minister underscored the need to improve disaster relief insurance mechanisms, calling for greater awareness and faster processing of claims. He urged all stakeholders, including victims, to maintain transparency and refrain from submitting exaggerated claims, which delay the relief process. Factual assessments, Shri Goyal stated, would expedite settlements and ensure that aid reaches those who genuinely need it.

Saluting the Armed Forces and Meteorological Efforts

Shri Goyal paid tribute to the armed forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Central and State Rapid Action Forces, for their pivotal role in rescue and relief operations. He also commended the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for leveraging advanced technology to enhance disaster prevention and reduce casualties.

A Comprehensive Approach to Disaster Management

The Minister reiterated Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a whole-of-government approach to disaster management. Highlighting the globally recognized expertise of Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Shri PK Mishra, Shri Goyal outlined the Prime Minister’s 10-point agenda, which includes:

Integration of disaster management into development policies. Expanding risk coverage. Promoting women’s leadership in disaster response. Utilizing risk mapping technology. Investing in disaster research. Engaging media in awareness campaigns. Strengthening capacity building and international cooperation.

Building a Disaster-Resilient Nation

Shri Goyal stressed the importance of integrating disaster management education into school curricula to foster resilience and preparedness from an early age. He noted that the combination of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) has provided substantial reassurance to citizens, with the disaster relief budget tripling over the past decade.

The recently passed Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to enhance India’s disaster response capabilities. The legislation facilitates the creation of comprehensive national and state-level databases of disasters, improving the country’s ability to plan and respond effectively to crises.

Future Initiatives and International Collaboration

Shri Goyal called for further investment in climate-resilient infrastructure and underscored the importance of international partnerships. He expressed optimism that India’s holistic approach to disaster management would not only safeguard its citizens but also reinforce its position as a global leader in humanitarian aid and disaster resilience.

India’s consistent efforts in disaster management have strengthened its reputation as a trusted global partner, with its humanitarian aid and comprehensive strategies serving as a model for other nations.