Kenyan Minister Alleges Presidential Intervention in Son's Alleged Abduction

Kenyan Minister of Public Service, Justin Muturi, alleges that his son's abduction during anti-government protests was orchestrated by the National Intelligence Service. He claims President Ruto personally intervened for his son's release. The allegations raise serious questions about government involvement in activist kidnappings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Kenyan cabinet minister has accused the National Intelligence Service (NIS) of orchestrating his son's abduction during anti-government protests last year, revealing that President William Ruto intervened for his release.

Public Service Minister Justin Muturi's allegations, documented in a police statement, suggest that Ruto was aware of some activist abductions since last June. Muturi detailed visiting the presidential residence on June 23, 2024, after his son Leslie was taken by "armed, hooded gangsters."

Despite official comments from Ruto and denials by his party allies, questions remain about government involvement in the kidnappings, reportedly linked to a low-profile unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

