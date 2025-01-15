Kenyan Minister Alleges Presidential Intervention in Son's Alleged Abduction

A Kenyan cabinet minister has accused the National Intelligence Service (NIS) of orchestrating his son's abduction during anti-government protests last year, revealing that President William Ruto intervened for his release.

Public Service Minister Justin Muturi's allegations, documented in a police statement, suggest that Ruto was aware of some activist abductions since last June. Muturi detailed visiting the presidential residence on June 23, 2024, after his son Leslie was taken by "armed, hooded gangsters."

Despite official comments from Ruto and denials by his party allies, questions remain about government involvement in the kidnappings, reportedly linked to a low-profile unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

