Tragic Clash: Teen's Life Cut Short in Delhi Stabbing

In a tragic incident in northeast Delhi, a minor was allegedly stabbed to death by another minor due to personal enmity. The event unfolded near Ekta Public School in the Dayalpur area on Tuesday evening.

Police officials reported that the victim was rushed to GTB Hospital in a PCR van, but doctors declared him brought dead upon arrival. Investigations suggest that a dispute between the two minors escalated into violence, leading to the fatal stabbing.

An FIR has been filed at the Dayalpur police station, and authorities have promising leads regarding the accused, who they are striving to apprehend. The investigation continues as police work to uncover the root cause of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)