Tragic Clash: Teen's Life Cut Short in Delhi Stabbing
In northeast Delhi, a minor was fatally stabbed by another minor over personal enmity. The incident occurred near Ekta Public School in Dayalpur. Police are investigating the motive behind the dispute, which led to the violent act. An FIR has been registered, and efforts to apprehend the accused are ongoing.
In a tragic incident in northeast Delhi, a minor was allegedly stabbed to death by another minor due to personal enmity. The event unfolded near Ekta Public School in the Dayalpur area on Tuesday evening.
Police officials reported that the victim was rushed to GTB Hospital in a PCR van, but doctors declared him brought dead upon arrival. Investigations suggest that a dispute between the two minors escalated into violence, leading to the fatal stabbing.
An FIR has been filed at the Dayalpur police station, and authorities have promising leads regarding the accused, who they are striving to apprehend. The investigation continues as police work to uncover the root cause of the conflict.
