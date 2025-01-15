Tragedy at Stilfontein: Deadliest Crackdown on Gold Miners
A deadly crackdown at an illegal gold mine in South Africa's Stilfontein has claimed at least 78 lives, with hundreds more feared trapped. The operation, criticized by unions for negligence, has resulted in 216 survivors being rescued and arrested for illegal activities. The incident highlights the challenges and consequences of illegal mining in the country.
In a tragic turn of events at Stilfontein, South Africa, at least 78 miners have died following a major crackdown on illegal mining activities. The operation has left hundreds more trapped underground, as rescuers strive to bring them to safety.
The plight of these miners, many from Mozambique and neighboring countries, has drawn widespread criticism. Trade unions accused the state of negligence, as a court-ordered rescue operation revealed the grim realities faced by those seeking a living underground.
This catastrophe underscores the persistent issue of illegal mining in South Africa, where 'zama zamas' risk safety for remnants left in abandoned mines. The government defends the operation as necessary, despite ongoing public outcry and calls for a comprehensive inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
