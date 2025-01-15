Historic Steps Towards Peace: Ceasefire Deal Near in Gaza Conflict
Negotiators in Qatar are on the brink of securing a ceasefire deal in the Gaza conflict, involving Israel and Hamas, after 15 months of devastating warfare. The deal includes hostages' return, a phased ceasefire, and potential post-war governance changes in Gaza. Tensions remain high amid ongoing Israeli attacks.
In a significant development, negotiators in Qatar are closing in on a ceasefire agreement aimed at halting the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. This follows 15 months of intense warfare that has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Palestinians and devastated the territory.
Officials from Qatar, Egypt, the U.S., as well as representatives from Israel and Hamas, indicate that the parties are closer than ever to finalizing a deal. This deal would see the release of hostages and the easing of military tensions, with major implications for the broader geopolitical landscape.
Despite the promising talks, the reality of the conflict continues with ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza, resulting in further casualties and destruction. The complexity of the proposed agreement underscores the delicate balance required to achieve a lasting peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Israel
- Hamas
- ceasefire
- negotiations
- Qatar
- hostages
- conflict
- Middle East
- peace
ALSO READ
Punjab govt says negotiations are going on at various levels with the protesting farmers and efforts are being made to shift Dallewal to hospital.
S Jaishankar's Diplomatic Start with Qatar
Qatar Condemns Montenegro Shooting, Calls for Peace
Hamas and Israel: New Efforts for Ceasefire in Qatar
Boeing's Plea Deal Turbulence Continues Amid DOJ Negotiations