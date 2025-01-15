Left Menu

Historic Steps Towards Peace: Ceasefire Deal Near in Gaza Conflict

Negotiators in Qatar are on the brink of securing a ceasefire deal in the Gaza conflict, involving Israel and Hamas, after 15 months of devastating warfare. The deal includes hostages' return, a phased ceasefire, and potential post-war governance changes in Gaza. Tensions remain high amid ongoing Israeli attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:14 IST
Historic Steps Towards Peace: Ceasefire Deal Near in Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, negotiators in Qatar are closing in on a ceasefire agreement aimed at halting the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. This follows 15 months of intense warfare that has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Palestinians and devastated the territory.

Officials from Qatar, Egypt, the U.S., as well as representatives from Israel and Hamas, indicate that the parties are closer than ever to finalizing a deal. This deal would see the release of hostages and the easing of military tensions, with major implications for the broader geopolitical landscape.

Despite the promising talks, the reality of the conflict continues with ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza, resulting in further casualties and destruction. The complexity of the proposed agreement underscores the delicate balance required to achieve a lasting peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025