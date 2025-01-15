India-Germany Strengthen Agricultural Partnership: Focus on Sustainable Farming and Technological Innovation

Dr. Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, met with Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MoA&FW), at Krishi Bhawan to discuss deepening Indo-German collaboration in agriculture and allied sectors.

During the meeting, Dr. Chaturvedi emphasized the robust partnership between India and Germany, which has been bolstered by Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC), Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), and Joint Declarations of Intent (JDIs). He highlighted ongoing collaboration in digital agriculture, triangular development cooperation, and the critical role of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) in driving rural development.

The upcoming Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting was identified as an important platform to expand discussions and further explore opportunities for enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability.

Focus on Sustainability and Innovation

Discussions centered on promoting organic and natural farming to enhance soil health and improve crop yields. Both sides agreed on the need to strengthen FPOs, adopt sustainable agricultural practices, and develop advanced digital agricultural tools. Other focal points included:

Seed Sector Development: Enhancing research and development in high-quality seeds to boost productivity.

Post-Harvest Technology: Modernizing infrastructure to reduce post-harvest losses and ensure efficient food storage.

Agricultural Mechanization: Promoting the use of advanced machinery for small and marginal farmers to increase efficiency.

Trade and Investment: Expanding the horticultural trade and encouraging investment in the food processing industry to create value-added products for domestic and international markets.

Shared Commitment to Progress

Dr. Ackermann reiterated Germany's commitment to supporting India in achieving agricultural sustainability and innovation. Both sides expressed interest in leveraging technology to improve farmer livelihoods and address climate change challenges.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision of mutually beneficial outcomes, focusing on agricultural innovation, capacity building, and trade enhancement.

Delegation Composition

The German delegation, led by Dr. Ackermann, included Mr. Alexandre Callegaro, Minister Counsellor, and Mrs. Ingeborg Bayer, Counsellor. On the Indian side, Dr. P.K. Meherda, Additional Secretary (DA & FW), along with senior officials from MoA&FW, representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and the Soil and Land Use Survey of India (SLUSI), participated in the discussions.

Future Prospects

This engagement paves the way for expanding Indo-German cooperation in agriculture, focusing on sustainable practices, technology integration, and enhancing export potential. Both nations are poised to create a resilient and innovative agricultural framework to address global challenges and benefit their farming communities.