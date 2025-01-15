VP Dhankhar Urges Inclusivity and Development at Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya Convocation Ceremony

Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Vice-President of India, raised serious concerns during his address at the 11th Convocation Ceremony of Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, regarding the disruption of societal stability through conversions and misadventures aimed at upsetting the country’s demographic equilibrium.

The Vice-President emphasized the importance of inclusivity, which he noted has been a core principle championed by India's gurus and national heroes. He pointed out that efforts to disrupt organic societal stability through allurements for conversions posed a significant threat to India’s unity and inclusiveness. “We need to rebuff, resist, and neutralize these nefarious designs as they hold the potential to become an existential challenge to our civilizational wealth,” he said, stressing the country’s collective responsibility to safeguard the freedoms and values that shape its society.

Countering Naxalism through Development

Shri Dhankhar also addressed the ongoing challenge of Naxalism, firmly stating that there is no place for Naxalism in a country experiencing unprecedented development. He lauded the steps being taken in Chhattisgarh and across the country to counter Naxalism, particularly through focused developmental policies aimed at marginalized communities. “When such is the policy in action, there can be no space for Naxalism,” he added. Highlighting the transformative impact of the “Three Cs” – Road Connectivity, Mobile Connectivity, and Financial Connectivity – in Chhattisgarh, the Vice-President acknowledged that these initiatives were creating new pathways to progress for the state's population.

Chhattisgarh’s Transformation and Growth

The Vice-President praised the state of Chhattisgarh for its remarkable transformation, describing it as a state that has evolved from a developing region into a hub of opportunities. He credited this transformation to focused development, strong leadership, and the role of education in bringing about change. He expressed pride in the fact that youth from all corners of Chhattisgarh, including remote tribal areas, now have access to world-class educational institutions.

Leveraging Mineral Wealth for Collective Prosperity

Dr. Dhankhar also spoke about Chhattisgarh’s rich mineral wealth, stressing the importance of converting this natural resource into collective prosperity. He warned against allowing this wealth to benefit only a select few, urging the efficient management and allocation of resources to ensure that the broader population reaps the benefits.

He also emphasized the need for Corporate and Public Sector Undertakings to play a role in supporting tribal welfare as part of their corporate social responsibility. “There should be prosperity emanating from the actions of corporates and PSUs that benefit from mineral wealth, and tribal welfare must be integrated into their functioning,” he said.

Growth Through Governance and Inclusivity

The Vice-President reiterated that India’s growth is rooted in inclusivity. He praised the governance policies that have ensured development reaches even the remotest areas, benefiting all segments of society without discrimination. He highlighted the positive impact of these policies, which have fueled aspirations and opened new opportunities for the youth of India.

Honoring the Armed Forces and Their Legacy

In his address, Shri Dhankhar also reflected on the importance of honoring India’s armed forces, coinciding with Army Day. He praised the courage and sacrifices of the armed forces, stating that their unwavering dedication serves as a reminder of the true essence of patriotism and selfless service.

Encouraging Youth to Embrace a ‘Can-Do’ Attitude

The Vice-President encouraged the graduating students to embrace a “Can-Do” attitude, stressing that affirmative governance and hand-holding policies will enable them to overcome any obstacles that might have existed in the past.

Tribute to Guru Ghasidas and His Legacy

Shri Dhankhar also paid tribute to Guru Ghasidas, acknowledging the university's role in preserving and promoting his legacy. He described Guru Ghasidas as a national icon who embodied the principles of unity, inclusivity, and equality, values that remain deeply rooted in India's cultural tradition.

Key Attendees

The ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries including Shri Ramen Deka, Governor of Chhattisgarh, Shri Tokhan Sahu Ji, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Shri Arun Sao, Deputy Chief Minister, Prof. Alok Kumar Chakrawal, Vice-Chancellor of Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, and other senior officials.

Shri Dhankhar’s address at the 11th Convocation Ceremony of Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya not only highlighted the achievements of the state and the university but also laid down the principles necessary for fostering unity, inclusivity, and collective prosperity for a stronger India.