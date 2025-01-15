Telangana CM Reddy Opposes Godavari-Banakara Project

In a significant political development, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy vocally opposed the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to proceed with the Godavari-Banakara interlinking project, alleging the initiative lacked required permissions.

Reddy announced plans to address the matter through formal correspondence with Telangana Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, and relevant river management boards. He underscored that any inter-state river projects necessitate prior approval in compliance with the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

The Chief Minister further tasked officials with conducting a detailed study on the Polavaram project's impact on Bhadrachalam flooding while pushing for swift approvals concerning Telangana's ongoing irrigation projects. He stressed rigorous representation in the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal to secure Telangana's rightful water allocation under existing legal frameworks.

