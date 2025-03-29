Left Menu

A Revanth Reddy Vows to Fight Divisive Forces in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized the Congress's commitment to counter divisive election tactics at a Ramzan Iftar in Kodangal. Opposing communal forces, he pledged development projects for minorities and criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for comments insulting Ambedkar.

Updated: 29-03-2025 22:30 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy voiced his firm stance against divisive electoral strategies during a Ramzan Iftar held in Kodangal. He asserted Congress's longstanding role in combating communal forces.

Highlighting Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' initiative, Reddy reiterated the Congress's commitment to fostering unity and inclusivity, while ensuring opportunities for minorities in politics.

The Chief Minister, in his speech, criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for comments perceived as disrespectful to Babasaheb Ambedkar, emphasizing ongoing efforts to protest against such remarks.

