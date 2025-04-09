Inferno at Devgiri: Probing the Flames of History
A destructive fire consumed a significant portion of the historic Devgiri Fort, raising concerns over disaster management. The Archaeological Survey of India has begun investigations into the blaze that affected local wildlife and caused considerable damage to the monument. Authorities plan to implement new measures to prevent future incidents.
A fire outbreak has caused extensive damage to Devgiri Fort, a notable historical site in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. According to local authorities, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has initiated a probe to determine the cause behind the blaze that erupted on Tuesday morning.
The fort, also known as Daulatabad Fort, is a significant tourist attraction and was once the capital of the Yadava Dynasty. The fire engulfed the grass and green cover of the fort premises and affected the local wildlife, prompting an urgent response from fire brigade personnel, though their efforts were hindered by the fort's elevation.
In the aftermath, plans to enhance disaster management strategies are underway, with measures such as water channels and improved response systems being considered to mitigate future risks. The incident has raised concerns over the preservation and safety of historical monuments in the region.
