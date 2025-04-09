Horrific Ordeal: 19-Year-Old Survivor Gang-Raped by 23

In a distressing case that has shocked many, nine individuals have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old woman by 23 assailants over a span of six days. Senior police officials confirm the arrests and assure that efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

According to the police, the victim was drugged and transported to several hotels where she was repeatedly assaulted. Vidush Saxena, Additional Commissioner of Police, Cantonment, provided updates on the situation, highlighting the swift actions taken by law enforcement teams. The rape survivor is reportedly in stable condition, with police maintaining communication with her family.

The victim's ordeal began when she left home on March 29. Despite initially not disclosing the assault, her family lodged a formal complaint on April 6, prompting the eventual registration of a case against 23 individuals. Community members and authorities are calling for justice for the victim as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)