Drake's Legal Battle with UMG Over Alleged Defamatory Song
Drake has filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group for defamation, claiming that Kendrick Lamar's song 'Not Like Us' falsely accuses him of being a pedophile, endangering him and his family. The suit seeks damages for defamation and harassment. Lamar is not a defendant in the lawsuit.
Canadian rapper Drake has taken legal action against his longtime label Universal Music Group (UMG), alleging defamation over their promotion of Kendrick Lamar's track "Not Like Us." The song reportedly accuses Drake of being a pedophile, putting both him and his family in potential danger.
Filed in Manhattan federal court, Drake's lawsuit claims the song contains "false factual allegations" meant to rally "vigilante justice" against him. Consequently, Drake faces increased security concerns, has removed his son from school, and feels his safety is at risk. UMG, however, denies any unethical practices.
Despite a decade-long relationship, Drake accuses UMG of prioritizing corporate interests over artist well-being. The lawsuit seeks damages for defamation and harassment. Meanwhile, a separate case against UMG and iHeartMedia continues in Texas. The legal battle stems from a long-standing feud between Drake and Lamar, including exchanges through "diss" tracks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Corporate India's Tumultuous 2024: From Mergers to Legal Battles
Lawyer Hospitalized Amid Intense Legal Battle for Bangladeshi Hindu Monk
Rahul Gandhi's Legal Battle: Defamation Drama Unfolds
Global Turbulence: Disasters, Legal Battles, and Political Shifts
Political Turmoil: South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Legal Battles Amidst Impeachment