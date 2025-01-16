Drake's Legal Battle with UMG Over Alleged Defamatory Song

Canadian rapper Drake has taken legal action against his longtime label Universal Music Group (UMG), alleging defamation over their promotion of Kendrick Lamar's track "Not Like Us." The song reportedly accuses Drake of being a pedophile, putting both him and his family in potential danger.

Filed in Manhattan federal court, Drake's lawsuit claims the song contains "false factual allegations" meant to rally "vigilante justice" against him. Consequently, Drake faces increased security concerns, has removed his son from school, and feels his safety is at risk. UMG, however, denies any unethical practices.

Despite a decade-long relationship, Drake accuses UMG of prioritizing corporate interests over artist well-being. The lawsuit seeks damages for defamation and harassment. Meanwhile, a separate case against UMG and iHeartMedia continues in Texas. The legal battle stems from a long-standing feud between Drake and Lamar, including exchanges through "diss" tracks.

(With inputs from agencies.)