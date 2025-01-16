Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina will soon implement changes to its anti-dumping system as part of an effort to encourage competition and reduce prices. Economy Minister Luis Caputo announced the reforms on social media, emphasizing the significance of these changes.

The reforms will cap the maximum duration of anti-dumping duties at three years, with a single two-year extension, contrasting with the current provision allowing five years with unlimited renewals. Caputo stated that these duties have led to higher consumer prices and increased industrial costs.

Additionally, the reform will expedite investigation timelines to eight months and refine procedures. Libertarian President Javier Milei, committed to reducing the state's economic role, supports this initiative to help pull Argentina out of its economic crisis and curb inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)