Trump Claims Decline in Prices Amid Record Tariff Revenue

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on social media that prices for gasoline and groceries are decreasing due to record tariff revenues. He asserted that inflation is down, though he did not provide specific data. March data showed an unexpected drop in consumer prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 09:19 IST
Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the prices of consumer goods, including gasoline and groceries, have been decreasing. He attributed the decline to the U.S. generating 'record numbers' in tariff revenues.

Trump also claimed an overall reduction in inflation rates; however, he did not provide detailed data to support these statements.

According to government data released on April 10, consumer prices fell unexpectedly in March, supporting the claim of a decrease in inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

