Intensified Crackdown: Sambhal's Electricity Theft Scandal Unveiled

Since violent incidents at Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal has seen 1,400 electricity theft cases filed against mosques and madrasas. Fines exceed Rs 11 crore. Campaign effects include new electricity applications and further theft detections. Political figures, like MP Ziaur Rahman Barq, face scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 16-01-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 10:10 IST
  • India

The district of Sambhal has been under increased scrutiny since the violent clash at the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24, 2024. In response, authorities have intensified efforts against electricity theft, with more than 1,400 cases already registered.

Superintending Engineer Vinod Kumar revealed details to the press, stating that 16 mosques and 2 madrasas are among those implicated. The identified cases have led to fines totaling Rs 11 crore, with about Rs 20 lakh recovered to date. ''The campaign has resulted in 22 mosques and one church applying for new electricity connections,'' Kumar stated.

Amid ongoing investigations, unusual load patterns have prompted nighttime inspections, resulting in the recent registration of 42 additional theft cases. Notably, Samajwadi Party leader and MP Ziaur Rahman Barq is under investigation following alleged theft at his residence. Last year's violence had a significant human toll, with four fatalities and several injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

