Tragic Standoff: The Struggle beneath South Africa's Gold Mines

The conflict over illegal mining at South Africa's Buffelsfontein Gold Mine has claimed 87 lives. Authorities rescued over 240 miners, but their response, reportedly involving cutting off supplies, drew criticism. Calls for an independent inquiry into the deaths during the standoff are growing louder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stilfontein | Updated: 16-01-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:27 IST
The death toll has risen to at least 87 in a protracted standoff involving police and illegally trapped miners at the Buffelsfontein Gold Mine in South Africa. As law enforcement concluded the rescue operation, over 240 survivors were pulled from the mine, questioning the authorities' methods and purpose.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe reported that 78 bodies were retrieved this week, with nine recovered earlier under unclear circumstances. Some community groups allege negligence by authorities, who initially refused assistance, branding the miners as “criminals.” It is suspected the miners perished due to starvation and dehydration amid cutoff supplies.

Close to 2,000 miners reportedly worked illegally underground since August, with many re-emerging independently, only to face arrest. The decision to end rescue efforts Wednesday has prompted critics to demand an independent investigation into the government's role in the tragedy.

