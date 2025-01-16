Left Menu

China Challenges U.S. Chip Subsidies

China plans to investigate U.S. government subsidies to its semiconductor industry, following requests from China's mature node chip sector. The Chinese industry claims the subsidies give U.S. companies an unfair advantage and harm China's industry through low-priced exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:26 IST
China Challenges U.S. Chip Subsidies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China is set to launch investigations into U.S. government subsidies for the semiconductor sector, spurred by concerns from China's mature node chip industry, as announced by the commerce ministry on Thursday.

The Chinese chip industry accuses the Biden administration of providing substantial subsidies to U.S. companies, thereby granting them an unfair competitive edge, according to the ministry.

These U.S. firms have been exporting mature node chip products to China at low prices, which the ministry claims have adversely affected the rights and interests of the Chinese industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025