Global Health Crossroads: Funding Cuts, Policy Shifts, and Industry Challenges

Global health faces significant challenges as reduced funding and policy shifts create a complex landscape. In Yemen, funding cuts have exacerbated malnutrition, prompting MSF to appeal for increased financial support. Admissions remain high, straining already limited resources.

Meanwhile, India has ceased issuing medical visas to Bangladesh, citing staffing shortages amidst strained relations, thereby giving China an opportunity to expand its medical reach. This decision has disrupted healthcare access for Bangladeshi patients and could alter regional healthcare dynamics.

In the world of pharmaceuticals, companies are grappling with U.S. and EU tariff disputes, which threaten medication costs. Additionally, diversity-driven hiring practices are under scrutiny in the U.S., with firms like Novartis stepping back to avoid legal challenges.

