Left Menu

Global Health Crossroads: Funding Cuts, Policy Shifts, and Industry Challenges

The current state of global health is marked by funding challenges, policy shifts, and industry changes. Major issues include malnutrition in Yemen, halted medical visas between India and Bangladesh, and the recall of a Medtronic device. There are also tensions around pharmaceutical pricing, while corporate diversity initiatives face pushback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:29 IST
Global Health Crossroads: Funding Cuts, Policy Shifts, and Industry Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global health faces significant challenges as reduced funding and policy shifts create a complex landscape. In Yemen, funding cuts have exacerbated malnutrition, prompting MSF to appeal for increased financial support. Admissions remain high, straining already limited resources.

Meanwhile, India has ceased issuing medical visas to Bangladesh, citing staffing shortages amidst strained relations, thereby giving China an opportunity to expand its medical reach. This decision has disrupted healthcare access for Bangladeshi patients and could alter regional healthcare dynamics.

In the world of pharmaceuticals, companies are grappling with U.S. and EU tariff disputes, which threaten medication costs. Additionally, diversity-driven hiring practices are under scrutiny in the U.S., with firms like Novartis stepping back to avoid legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI tool achieves near-perfect accuracy in Parkinson’s diagnosis

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025