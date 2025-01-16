Left Menu

Supreme Court Calls for Uniform Tiger Reserve Policy Amidst Corbett Inquiry

The Supreme Court, emphasizing a need for a unified tiger reserve management policy, reviews issues concerning Corbett Tiger Reserve. Reflecting on illegal practices and tourist disturbances, it insists on a CBI report by March 19. Officials warn of actions against negligence in ensuring reserve integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has underscored the urgency of instituting a uniform policy for managing tiger reserves across India, amid ongoing concerns over the Corbett Tiger Reserve. The directive came from a bench led by Justice B R Gavai, during a session focused on various issues plaguing the reserve in Uttarakhand.

Addressing logistical concerns, the bench called for policies regulating vehicular movement within the reserves, citing a recent Bombay High Court cognisance of tourist vehicles obstructing wildlife in Maharashtra. Justice Gavai highlighted this matter to emphasize the necessity for stringent measures nationwide.

Enforcing vigilance, the bench sought updates on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry over illegal activities at the Corbett Reserve. It mandated the CBI to report findings by March 19, warning state officials of consequences for inadequate action against rule violators in the reserve system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

