China and Philippines: Navigating Maritime Missteps

China has formally lodged complaints against the Philippines, accusing the Southeast Asian nation of recent 'maritime infringements and provocations,' as reported by China's foreign ministry on Thursday.

In a meeting held in Xiamen and attended by foreign affairs leaders, China called on the Philippines to resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation. This meeting focused on issues pertaining to the contested waters of the South China Sea.

Both parties reached a consensus on the importance of enhancing dialogue and communication concerning maritime issues and pledged to handle their maritime disputes with care, according to China's foreign ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)