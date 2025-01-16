Left Menu

China and Philippines: Navigating Maritime Missteps

China has filed complaints against the Philippines for maritime infringements. During a meeting in Xiamen, China urged the Philippines to resolve conflicts through dialogue. Both nations consented to enhance communication and manage maritime disputes effectively.

China and Philippines: Navigating Maritime Missteps
China has formally lodged complaints against the Philippines, accusing the Southeast Asian nation of recent 'maritime infringements and provocations,' as reported by China's foreign ministry on Thursday.

In a meeting held in Xiamen and attended by foreign affairs leaders, China called on the Philippines to resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation. This meeting focused on issues pertaining to the contested waters of the South China Sea.

Both parties reached a consensus on the importance of enhancing dialogue and communication concerning maritime issues and pledged to handle their maritime disputes with care, according to China's foreign ministry.

