Calcutta High Court Demands Accountability in Hospital Tragedy

The Calcutta High Court has ordered reports from West Bengal's chief secretary and the central government regarding a patient’s death at Midnapore Medical College following intravenous fluid administration, amidst calls for a CBI probe and potential pharmaceutical company action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:15 IST
The Calcutta High Court has instructed both the West Bengal chief secretary and the central government to produce comprehensive reports relating to the death of a patient at Midnapore Medical College, allegedly due to intravenous fluid administration. The incident has sparked significant calls for a CBI investigation.

Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam's division bench also sought a report from the central government on actions against the drug supplier. Meanwhile, the court allowed the pharmaceutical company to file their affidavits.

Highlighting delays by the Health department, the court urged the state to compensate the deceased’s family and schedule the next hearing for January 30, amid ongoing investigations by a specially formed state committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

