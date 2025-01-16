Left Menu

Bar Raid in Bhiwandi: 24 Booked for Obscenity

Twenty-four individuals, including 19 female staff, were booked following a police raid on a bar in Bhiwandi, Thane district, on January 14. The accused were charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for engaging in obscene acts. No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.

Updated: 16-01-2025 16:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant police operation, 24 individuals, including 19 women employees, have been booked following a raid on a bar in Bhiwandi, located in the Thane district of Maharashtra.

The raid, which took place on January 14, was carried out by authorities from the Kongaon police station.

Officials confirmed that the individuals were charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for participating in obscene activities. Although no arrests have been made, the investigation is still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

