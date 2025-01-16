Third Launch Pad Approved to Boost Space Exploration and Human Spaceflight Missions

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the establishment of the Third Launch Pad (TLP) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This initiative, with an allocation of ₹3,984.86 crore, is aimed at enhancing India’s launch infrastructure to support Next Generation Launch Vehicles (NGLVs), provide a standby for the existing Second Launch Pad (SLP), and enable advanced missions like human spaceflights and future space exploration programs.

The TLP is of national importance, serving as a cornerstone for India’s growing space ambitions, including the establishment of a Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) by 2035 and an Indian crewed lunar landing by 2040. It will also accommodate scaled-up configurations of NGLVs and the LVM3 vehicles with semi-cryogenic stages.

“The TLP will expand India’s space capabilities, enabling higher launch frequencies and meeting the demands of an evolving space program. This is a critical step forward as we move towards more ambitious milestones in human spaceflight and planetary exploration,” said a senior ISRO official.

Implementation Strategy and Timeline

The TLP will be realized over a period of 48 months (4 years), leveraging ISRO’s extensive experience with the First and Second Launch Pads. The design of the TLP will focus on universality and adaptability, ensuring compatibility with multiple vehicle configurations. The project will maximize industry participation, fostering the growth of India’s space ecosystem while sharing existing launch complex facilities to optimize costs and timelines.

Key Features and Capabilities

Universal Configuration: The TLP will support NGLVs, LVM3, and future advanced propulsion systems.

Enhanced Launch Frequency: With the TLP operational, India’s capacity to undertake national and commercial missions will significantly increase.

Human Spaceflight Readiness: The pad will be equipped to handle launches for the Gaganyaan program and future crewed missions.

Economic and Strategic Impact

The TLP project will generate significant employment opportunities across India, particularly within the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. It will strengthen India’s commercial space launch capabilities, enabling the country to compete more effectively in the global space market.

“The project is expected to boost India’s self-reliance in space infrastructure while creating opportunities for the private sector to contribute to cutting-edge space technology,” stated an official from the Department of Space.

Background

Currently, India relies on two launch pads at SDSC:

First Launch Pad (FLP): Operational for 30 years, primarily supporting PSLV and SSLV launches. Second Launch Pad (SLP): In operation for 20 years, dedicated to GSLV and LVM3, including missions like Chandrayaan-3.

However, with the expanded vision of the Indian Space Program during Amrit Kaal, including new generation propulsion systems and heavier launch vehicles, the need for an additional launch pad has become essential.

Looking Ahead

The Third Launch Pad represents a significant leap forward in realizing India’s aspirations for advanced space exploration, including lunar and planetary missions. With its completion, ISRO will be well-positioned to meet the growing demands of national and international space missions for the next 25-30 years.

For more updates on India’s space initiatives, visit ISRO.