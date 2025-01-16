Left Menu

Rocket Attack on Convoy in Pakistan's Kurram: Aid Mission Targeted Amid Sectarian Violence

A convoy of 35 vehicles carrying essential aid to Pakistan's strife-torn Kurram district was targeted by rockets, with several vehicles burnt and four security personnel injured. The region has been plagued by sectarian violence, causing severe food and medicine shortages, despite a peace deal signed recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A convoy carrying crucial food and medical supplies to Pakistan's Kurram district, suffering from sectarian violence, faced a rocket attack on Thursday, authorities revealed. Several vehicles were set ablaze during the incident.

The assault intensified the existing woes in Kurram, where sectarian clashes between Shia and Sunni communities have claimed at least 130 lives. Road blockades have aggravated food and medicine shortages, forcing relief efforts like this one. The route to Parachinar, despite a recent peace agreement, remains blocked.

Officials reported the attack was executed from two locations, targeting the convoy en route to Parachinar. Efforts are ongoing to control the situation, but tensions remain high in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

