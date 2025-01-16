Rocket Attack on Convoy in Pakistan's Kurram: Aid Mission Targeted Amid Sectarian Violence

A convoy carrying crucial food and medical supplies to Pakistan's Kurram district, suffering from sectarian violence, faced a rocket attack on Thursday, authorities revealed. Several vehicles were set ablaze during the incident.

The assault intensified the existing woes in Kurram, where sectarian clashes between Shia and Sunni communities have claimed at least 130 lives. Road blockades have aggravated food and medicine shortages, forcing relief efforts like this one. The route to Parachinar, despite a recent peace agreement, remains blocked.

Officials reported the attack was executed from two locations, targeting the convoy en route to Parachinar. Efforts are ongoing to control the situation, but tensions remain high in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)