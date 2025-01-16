Assam's Cabinet Greenlights Rs 2,000 Crore for Women and Youth Empowerment Initiatives

In a decisive move, the Assam cabinet on Thursday sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore to bolster schemes focusing on women and youth empowerment. The Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Asoni (MMMUA) and Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asoni are at the forefront of this initiative for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the role of these outstation cabinet meetings in accelerating regional development. Notably, the powers of the state's share capital in Assam Power Generation Company Ltd were enhanced, and infrastructure projects across Morigaon district received approval.

Highlighting potential growth, Sarma mentioned the Tata Group’s semiconductor assembly unit in Jagiroad and the prospective establishment of a new industrial park, contingent upon local administrative cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)