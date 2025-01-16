Left Menu

Assam's Cabinet Greenlights Rs 2,000 Crore for Women and Youth Empowerment Initiatives

The Assam cabinet has sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore to fund initiatives aimed at empowering women and youth, with schemes like the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Asoni and Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asoni being prioritized for 2024-25. Additional provisions were made for power projects and local infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:21 IST
  • India

In a decisive move, the Assam cabinet on Thursday sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore to bolster schemes focusing on women and youth empowerment. The Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Asoni (MMMUA) and Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asoni are at the forefront of this initiative for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the role of these outstation cabinet meetings in accelerating regional development. Notably, the powers of the state's share capital in Assam Power Generation Company Ltd were enhanced, and infrastructure projects across Morigaon district received approval.

Highlighting potential growth, Sarma mentioned the Tata Group’s semiconductor assembly unit in Jagiroad and the prospective establishment of a new industrial park, contingent upon local administrative cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

